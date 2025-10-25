SoSafe Smart phishing simulations Logo

SoSafe Smart Phishing Simulations is a security awareness platform that provides AI-driven phishing simulation capabilities for organizations. The platform offers personalized phishing email campaigns that can be customized based on employee roles, departments, and risk profiles. The tool includes an Adaptive Difficulty Engine that automatically adjusts simulation frequency and complexity based on individual user performance. It supports multi-channel phishing simulations including both email-based phishing and SMS-based smishing attacks. Key features include a Simulation Studio for creating custom phishing templates, behavior-based simulations powered by AI, and targeted simulations for profile-based personalization. The platform provides a Phishing Report Button that allows employees to report suspicious emails and receive immediate feedback. The system integrates with common workplace tools including Microsoft 365, Gmail, Jira, and ServiceNow. It offers real-time analytics dashboards that track metrics such as click rates, report rates, false positives, and user risk scores, with the ability to segment results by department, region, or custom groups. The platform includes automated learning pages that redirect users who click on simulated phishing emails to educational content explaining the red flags they missed. It supports over 20 languages and provides compliance reporting capabilities for various security frameworks.

