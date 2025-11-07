SecurEnds Identity Governance & Administration Logo

SecurEnds Identity Governance & Administration

Identity governance platform for access reviews, compliance, and provisioning

SecurEnds Identity Governance & Administration Description

SecurEnds Identity Governance & Administration is a comprehensive IGA platform that enables organizations to manage user access, enforce compliance, and automate identity lifecycle processes. The platform supports both human and non-human identity management, allowing managers and application owners to conduct single and hierarchical access reviews for employees, vendors, contractors, and service accounts. It aggregates identity data from multiple applications into a unified system of record using fuzzy logic to associate usernames and credentials across platforms. The solution provides segregation of duties (SoD) policy enforcement with automated violation reporting and compliance alerts. Identity analytics capabilities include MindMap visualizations offering user-centric, application-centric, and entitlement-centric views to identify orphaned accounts, privilege creep, and excessive access. The platform supports standard self-service access requests, just-in-time (JIT) access for temporary permissions, and role-based access control through predefined templates. SecurEnds offers extensive integration through pre-built connectors for directories, cloud services, HR systems, and collaboration tools. Flex Connectors enable custom integrations via database queries, SFTP, and API mappings, while RPA-based connectors support legacy systems. The T-Hub module provides SCIM-based provisioning and deprovisioning capabilities for automated identity lifecycle management across connected applications.

