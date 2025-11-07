OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud is a cloud-native cybersecurity platform that provides file security capabilities to detect, prevent, and neutralize file-based threats. The platform uses multiple security technologies to analyze files uploaded to cloud environments. The platform includes Metascan Multiscanning, which scans files using 20+ anti-malware engines to achieve detection rates over 99%. Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology deconstructs and rebuilds files to remove potentially harmful components, addressing zero-day and targeted attacks. MetaDefender Cloud offers Proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) that detects and blocks sensitive data across 110+ file types including Microsoft Office, PDF, CSV, HTML, and image files. The DLP feature includes AI-powered document classification to detect adult content in images and offensive language in text. The platform provides a sandbox environment for detonating malware in controlled conditions to analyze malicious behavior. Rich metadata extraction capabilities analyze file information including portable executable data, EXIF data, and Android manifests to identify potential irregularities. MetaDefender Cloud integrates security directly into cloud workflows through APIs and a user interface. The platform supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR. It provides threat intelligence APIs, reputation checks, and access control features for managing shadow data and compromised accounts.