OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud

Cloud-native platform for detecting and preventing file-based threats

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud is a cloud-native cybersecurity platform that provides file security capabilities to detect, prevent, and neutralize file-based threats. The platform uses multiple security technologies to analyze files uploaded to cloud environments. The platform includes Metascan Multiscanning, which scans files using 20+ anti-malware engines to achieve detection rates over 99%. Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology deconstructs and rebuilds files to remove potentially harmful components, addressing zero-day and targeted attacks. MetaDefender Cloud offers Proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) that detects and blocks sensitive data across 110+ file types including Microsoft Office, PDF, CSV, HTML, and image files. The DLP feature includes AI-powered document classification to detect adult content in images and offensive language in text. The platform provides a sandbox environment for detonating malware in controlled conditions to analyze malicious behavior. Rich metadata extraction capabilities analyze file information including portable executable data, EXIF data, and Android manifests to identify potential irregularities. MetaDefender Cloud integrates security directly into cloud workflows through APIs and a user interface. The platform supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR. It provides threat intelligence APIs, reputation checks, and access control features for managing shadow data and compromised accounts.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →