Cloudflare WAF Logo
Cloudflare WAF

A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.

AppTrana Logo
AppTrana

A managed Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform that combines WAF, API security, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation with 24/7 monitoring services.

Cloudbric Logo
Cloudbric

A cloud-based security platform providing WAAP, ZTNA, public cloud security management, and threat intelligence sharing capabilities.

Prophaze WAF Logo
Prophaze WAF

A web application firewall solution that monitors, filters, and protects web applications from malicious traffic and common web-based attacks.

F5 Distributed Cloud WAF Logo
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF

A SaaS-based web application firewall that combines signature and behavioral-based threat detection to protect applications deployed across cloud, on-premises and edge environments.

Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo
Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Sucuri Website Firewall (WAF) Logo
Sucuri Website Firewall (WAF)

A cloud-based web application firewall that provides protection against web attacks, DDoS mitigation, and performance optimization through CDN capabilities.

OX Security Platform Logo
OX Security Platform

OX Security Platform is a web application security solution that provides automated protection against SQL injection, malformed data attacks, and unauthorized access through Cloudflare-integrated threat detection and blocking capabilities.

Akamai App & API Protector Logo
Akamai App & API Protector

Akamai App & API Protector is an integrated security solution that safeguards web applications and APIs against various cyber threats using edge computing and adaptive technologies.

AWS WAF Logo
AWS WAF

AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) Logo
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.

