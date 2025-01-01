Cloud Web Application and API Protection
Cloud Web Application and API Protection solutions for securing web apps and APIs from cyber attacks.
Explore 11 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
RELATED TASKS
A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.
A managed Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform that combines WAF, API security, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation with 24/7 monitoring services.
A cloud-based security platform providing WAAP, ZTNA, public cloud security management, and threat intelligence sharing capabilities.
A web application firewall solution that monitors, filters, and protects web applications from malicious traffic and common web-based attacks.
A SaaS-based web application firewall that combines signature and behavioral-based threat detection to protect applications deployed across cloud, on-premises and edge environments.
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
A cloud-based web application firewall that provides protection against web attacks, DDoS mitigation, and performance optimization through CDN capabilities.
OX Security Platform is a web application security solution that provides automated protection against SQL injection, malformed data attacks, and unauthorized access through Cloudflare-integrated threat detection and blocking capabilities.
Akamai App & API Protector is an integrated security solution that safeguards web applications and APIs against various cyber threats using edge computing and adaptive technologies.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
