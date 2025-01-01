Key Management

Key management services for centralized encryption key lifecycle management across multiple cloud providers and environments.

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

AWS Vault Logo
AWS Vault

AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments.

Tang Logo
Tang

Tang is a network-based server that binds encrypted data access to network presence, allowing data decryption only when clients are connected to the specific network where the Tang server operates.

Clevis Logo
Clevis

Clevis is a pluggable framework that enables automated decryption of data and LUKS volumes through a pin-based plugin system.

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module Logo
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Key Vault Logo
Key Vault

Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

safe Logo
safe

A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.

AWS Key Management Service Logo
AWS Key Management Service

A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.

Chamber Logo
Chamber

Chamber is a command-line tool for managing secrets by storing them in AWS SSM Parameter Store with path-based API support for improved performance.

Teller Logo
Teller

Teller is a command-line secret management tool that integrates with various cloud providers and vaults to securely populate environment variables during development workflows.

SOPS Logo
SOPS

SOPS is an encrypted file editor that supports multiple formats and integrates with various key management services including AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP.

AWS CloudHSM Logo
AWS CloudHSM

Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.

BlackBox Logo
BlackBox

Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.

Red October Logo
Red October

Red October is a TLS-based encryption server that implements two-man rule authorization, requiring multiple users to collaborate for cryptographic operations.

Confidant Logo
Confidant

A secret management service that stores encrypted secrets in DynamoDB for secure credential and sensitive data management.

AWS Secrets Manager Logo
AWS Secrets Manager

A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.

