Key Management
Key management services for centralized encryption key lifecycle management across multiple cloud providers and environments.
RELATED TASKS
AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments.
Tang is a network-based server that binds encrypted data access to network presence, allowing data decryption only when clients are connected to the specific network where the Tang server operates.
Clevis is a pluggable framework that enables automated decryption of data and LUKS volumes through a pin-based plugin system.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Chamber is a command-line tool for managing secrets by storing them in AWS SSM Parameter Store with path-based API support for improved performance.
Teller is a command-line secret management tool that integrates with various cloud providers and vaults to securely populate environment variables during development workflows.
SOPS is an encrypted file editor that supports multiple formats and integrates with various key management services including AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
Red October is a TLS-based encryption server that implements two-man rule authorization, requiring multiple users to collaborate for cryptographic operations.
A secret management service that stores encrypted secrets in DynamoDB for secure credential and sensitive data management.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
