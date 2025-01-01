Data Masking

Data masking and synthetic data generation tools for anonymizing sensitive data while preserving utility for testing and analytics.

Explore 10 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Get Featured

Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.

RELATED TASKS

AI (1)API Security (1)AWS (1)AWS Security (1)Authentication (1)Automation (1)C (1)CLI (2)Cloud Security (2)Compliance (1)
OpenFHE Logo
OpenFHE

OpenFHE is an open-source library implementing post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption schemes with simplified APIs and cross-platform support.

Data Masking
0
ZAMA Logo
ZAMA

Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.

Data Masking
0
Microsoft SEAL Logo
Microsoft SEAL

Microsoft SEAL is an open-source homomorphic encryption library that enables arithmetic computations on encrypted data without decryption, supporting privacy-preserving applications across multiple platforms.

Data Masking
0
Wiper Toolkit Logo
Wiper Toolkit

A configurable data destruction toolkit that securely erases sensitive virtual data, temporary files, and swap memory using customizable overwrite methods.

Data Masking
0
S3 Exif Cleaner Logo
S3 Exif Cleaner

A tool that removes Exif metadata from images stored in AWS S3 buckets to protect privacy and eliminate sensitive embedded information.

Data Masking
0
Permanent-Eraser Logo
Permanent-Eraser

Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X

Data Masking
0
BleachBit Logo
BleachBit

BleachBit is an open-source system cleaning utility that removes temporary files and system artifacts to free disk space and protect user privacy.

Data Masking
0
Themis Logo
Themis

Themis is an open-source cryptographic services library that provides high-level encryption and data protection capabilities for securing data during authentication, storage, messaging, and network exchange.

Data Masking
0
stegfs Logo
stegfs

A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.

Data Masking
0
Data Protection and Cryptography Logo
Data Protection and Cryptography

Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.

Data Masking
1

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
492
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →