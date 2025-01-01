Data Masking
Data masking and synthetic data generation tools for anonymizing sensitive data while preserving utility for testing and analytics.
Explore 10 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Get Featured
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
RELATED TASKS
OpenFHE is an open-source library implementing post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption schemes with simplified APIs and cross-platform support.
OpenFHE is an open-source library implementing post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption schemes with simplified APIs and cross-platform support.
Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.
Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.
Microsoft SEAL is an open-source homomorphic encryption library that enables arithmetic computations on encrypted data without decryption, supporting privacy-preserving applications across multiple platforms.
Microsoft SEAL is an open-source homomorphic encryption library that enables arithmetic computations on encrypted data without decryption, supporting privacy-preserving applications across multiple platforms.
A configurable data destruction toolkit that securely erases sensitive virtual data, temporary files, and swap memory using customizable overwrite methods.
A configurable data destruction toolkit that securely erases sensitive virtual data, temporary files, and swap memory using customizable overwrite methods.
A tool that removes Exif metadata from images stored in AWS S3 buckets to protect privacy and eliminate sensitive embedded information.
A tool that removes Exif metadata from images stored in AWS S3 buckets to protect privacy and eliminate sensitive embedded information.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
BleachBit is an open-source system cleaning utility that removes temporary files and system artifacts to free disk space and protect user privacy.
BleachBit is an open-source system cleaning utility that removes temporary files and system artifacts to free disk space and protect user privacy.
Themis is an open-source cryptographic services library that provides high-level encryption and data protection capabilities for securing data during authentication, storage, messaging, and network exchange.
Themis is an open-source cryptographic services library that provides high-level encryption and data protection capabilities for securing data during authentication, storage, messaging, and network exchange.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
POPULAR
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.