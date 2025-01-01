Loading...
Integrated GRC platforms that combine governance, risk management, and compliance capabilities in unified solutions.
ASPIA InfoTech offers a unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation with solutions spanning application security, vulnerability management, GRC, and security incident management.
Cytrusst is an integrated cybersecurity platform that combines GRC, attack surface management, cloud security posture management, and third-party risk management with support for multiple compliance frameworks.
Uno.ai is an AI-powered GRC platform that automates various governance, risk, and compliance processes to enhance efficiency and risk management.
Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence.
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.
SAP GRC and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance, leveraging predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation.
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
