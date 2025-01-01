Loading...
Industrial Control System (ICS) security solutions for protecting programmable logic controllers (PLCs), distributed control systems, and industrial automation.
Explore 19 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
A PowerShell security assessment script that evaluates Siemens SIMATIC PCS 7 industrial control systems for security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
A PowerShell security assessment script that evaluates Siemens SIMATIC PCS 7 industrial control systems for security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.
ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.
Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.
MiniCPS is a framework for real-time Cyber-Physical Systems simulation that supports physical process and control device simulation along with network emulation capabilities.
MiniCPS is a framework for real-time Cyber-Physical Systems simulation that supports physical process and control device simulation along with network emulation capabilities.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
Website providing information on Snap7 open-source communication library.
Website providing information on Snap7 open-source communication library.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.
ICSREF is a modular framework that automates reverse engineering of CODESYS industrial control system binaries to identify functions, library calls, and program structures.
ICSREF is a modular framework that automates reverse engineering of CODESYS industrial control system binaries to identify functions, library calls, and program structures.
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.
Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.