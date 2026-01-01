Reco AI Governance and Security Logo

Reco AI Governance and Security

AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments

Reco AI Governance and Security Description

Reco AI Governance and Security is a platform designed to provide visibility and control over AI tool usage across SaaS environments. The platform addresses the challenge of ungoverned AI applications, including shadow AI tools, AI agents, and embedded AI features within existing SaaS applications. The solution discovers and tracks AI tools across the SaaS ecosystem, including personal AI usage like ChatGPT, copilots, and AI integrations embedded in applications such as Salesforce Einstein and Microsoft Copilot. It identifies AI tools that operate without oversight and monitors AI connections between systems. The platform implements policy-driven governance controls to manage AI usage while maintaining productivity. It monitors for sensitive data exposure through AI prompts and prevents data leakage into AI training sets. The system tracks AI agents with elevated SaaS privileges and provides visibility into AI integrations that create connections between sensitive systems and external models. Reco supports compliance requirements including EU AI Act, HIPAA, and SOC 2 by maintaining visibility into AI tool usage. The platform connects to over 185 SaaS applications to provide comprehensive coverage across the enterprise environment. It offers real-time monitoring to detect new AI applications and configuration changes as they occur.

Reco AI Governance and Security FAQ

