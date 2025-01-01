Loading...
Secure coding training platforms and resources for developers to learn application security best practices and vulnerability prevention.
A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms.
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
Utilize the kernel's CSPRNG for generating crypto keys instead of userspace CSPRNGs to avoid randomness failures.
