Coalfire ISO/IEC 42001:2023

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification services for AI management systems

GRC
Commercial
Coalfire ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Description

Coalfire ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is a certification service that helps organizations achieve compliance with the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The service provides assessment and certification against ISO/IEC 42001:2023, which is the first international standard developed by ISO and IEC for managing AI responsibly and effectively. The service includes readiness assessments conducted as 1-2 day facilitated workshops that educate stakeholders on ISO/IEC 42001:2023 requirements and provide gap analysis of environments in scope for certification. Following the assessment, participants receive an executive summary presentation with prioritized findings based on severity classification. The initial certification assessment determines conformity of an organization's management systems against ISO/IEC 42001:2023 requirements. This audit assesses the establishment and implementation of the management system through Stage 1 and Stage 2 certification audits. Upon successful completion, Coalfire issues certification audit reports, provides the initial certification award, and publishes the certificate on the certification body's public directory. The certification services are delivered by ISO/IEC 42001 specialists who are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board and conduct hundreds of ISO audits annually for enterprise clients.

