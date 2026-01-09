Conveyor AI Agents Description

Conveyor AI Agents is a platform that automates customer trust workflows through specialized AI agents. The platform features two primary agents: Sue for customer trust operations and Phil for RFP management. Sue handles security questionnaires and customer security requests by triaging incoming requests, importing documents in various formats (Word, Excel, PDF, web portals), and generating responses with claimed accuracy rates of 85-95%. The agent manages queue operations, delegates tasks to subject matter experts, and communicates updates across systems. Phil focuses on RFP and proposal writing by analyzing customer requirements, competitive context, and company capabilities. The agent performs research, strategizes responses, generates executive summaries and win themes, and produces first drafts of proposals. The platform includes capabilities for multi-format document ingestion, image reading, multilingual support, tone and verbosity adjustment, and handling of distinct product lines. Both agents operate with configurable guardrails and can escalate issues to human operators when blocked or missing information. The system integrates with communication tools like Slack and email, as well as systems of record including CRM and Jira platforms. It maintains a knowledge graph that updates continuously from external sites, documents, and past answers. The platform includes features for collaboration, delegation, automated notifications, and conflict detection in source materials. A browser extension is available for Chrome to extend functionality.