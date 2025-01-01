Third-Party Risk Management
Vendor risk management platforms for assessing and monitoring third-party cybersecurity risks and supplier security.
A vendor risk management platform that automates assessment, continuously monitors attack surfaces, and correlates security data to verify third-party vendor security postures.
A cloud-based risk management platform that enables healthcare organizations to assess, manage, and share cybersecurity and third-party risk data across a collaborative network of providers and vendors.
Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures.
