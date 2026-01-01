Archer AI Governance Logo

Archer AI Governance is a governance, risk, and compliance solution designed to manage AI-related risks and ensure responsible AI use across organizations. The platform is aligned with the European Union's AI Act and provides capabilities for maintaining compliance with AI regulations. The solution offers centralized AI inventory management to track and oversee all AI models within an organization. It includes tools for creating libraries of obligations and controls tailored to ethical AI practices and risk management. The platform supports AI governance through three main areas: AI Governance Foundation for establishing processes and control libraries, AI Governance Management for managing AI use cases and models while safeguarding against biases and risks, and AI Assessments for conducting customizable privacy and ethical impact assessments. Archer AI Governance provides documentation and reporting capabilities to enhance transparency and trust among stakeholders. The platform enables organizations to understand where and how AI is being used, establish policies and controls, and maintain compliance with evolving AI regulations. It includes features for evaluating AI decision-making processes and generating compliance reports.

Archer AI Governance is AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance developed by Archer. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI, AI Security, Audit.

