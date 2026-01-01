Alibaba Cloud Realtime Compute for Apache Flink
Alibaba Cloud Realtime Compute for Apache Flink
Alibaba Cloud Realtime Compute for Apache Flink Description
Alibaba Cloud Realtime Compute for Apache Flink is a fully managed, serverless cloud service for real-time data processing based on Apache Flink. The platform supports both stream processing and batch processing using the same engine and APIs. The service provides real-time data integration, computation, and storage capabilities for scenarios including streaming data processing, offline data processing, and data lake computing. It processes data with throughput reaching millions of records per second with processing delays measured in seconds. The platform implements exactly-once semantics to prevent duplicate processing and data loss. It includes automatic fault recovery based on distributed clusters and isolates compute resources between tenants for security. The serverless architecture provides elastic scaling to handle varying workloads. The service supports SQL-based data operations for cleaning, analyzing, and synchronizing data. It includes an ML_PREDICT function for AI inference and integrates with Git code repositories for version control. Use cases include real-time data warehousing for operational metrics, real-time ETL for data integration from multiple sources, and real-time risk management. The platform is used by Alibaba Group for processing large-scale data during major shopping events.
