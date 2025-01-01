Compliance Management

Compliance management platforms for tracking regulatory requirements, audit management, and compliance reporting automation.

Apollo Secure Logo
Apollo Secure

AI-powered platform for automating cybersecurity compliance and management

CMMC Resources Logo
CMMC Resources

A compliance management platform that simplifies CMMC Level 1 certification for defense contractors through guided workflows, policy templates, and evidence management tools.

ISO2HANDLE Logo
ISO2HANDLE

ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.

Drata Logo
Drata

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

FutureFeed Logo
FutureFeed

A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

Verity Logo
Verity

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service Logo
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

Retraced Logo
Retraced

Retraced is an audit logging solution that provides compliant, searchable audit trails for applications with client libraries for Go and JavaScript.

Watchmen Logo
Watchmen

Watchmen is a framework that centralizes AWS Config rule lambda functions into a single account for streamlined compliance management and automation.

PacBot Logo
PacBot

PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration.

AWS Artifact Logo
AWS Artifact

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

AWS Audit Manager Logo
AWS Audit Manager

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening Logo
Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening

A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services

CIS Benchmarks Audit Logo
CIS Benchmarks Audit

A standalone Python script that audits system configurations against CIS Hardening Benchmarks to assess compliance readiness without requiring installation or dependencies.

Exterro Logo
Exterro

Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.

aws-allowlister Logo
aws-allowlister

aws-allowlister automatically generates AWS Service Control Policies that restrict access to only compliance-framework-approved AWS services.

Auditd Configuration Best Practices Logo
Auditd Configuration Best Practices

A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.

Rudder Logo
Rudder

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.

Lockdown Enterprise Logo
Lockdown Enterprise

Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.

