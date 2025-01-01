Compliance Management
Compliance management platforms for tracking regulatory requirements, audit management, and compliance reporting automation.
AI-powered platform for automating cybersecurity compliance and management
A compliance management platform that simplifies CMMC Level 1 certification for defense contractors through guided workflows, policy templates, and evidence management tools.
ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
Retraced is an audit logging solution that provides compliant, searchable audit trails for applications with client libraries for Go and JavaScript.
Watchmen is a framework that centralizes AWS Config rule lambda functions into a single account for streamlined compliance management and automation.
PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
A standalone Python script that audits system configurations against CIS Hardening Benchmarks to assess compliance readiness without requiring installation or dependencies.
Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
aws-allowlister automatically generates AWS Service Control Policies that restrict access to only compliance-framework-approved AWS services.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
