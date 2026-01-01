Cypago ChatGRC Description

ChatGRC is an AI-based interface for governance, risk, and compliance operations. The tool provides natural language query capabilities across compliance frameworks, controls, evidence, findings, policies, and integrated systems. The platform uses agentic AI and retrieval-augmented intelligence to interpret user intent and provide context-aware responses. Users can query compliance data across multiple file formats including PDFs, Excel, TXT, and Markdown documents. ChatGRC automatically identifies semantic relationships between controls, requirements, and evidence across different systems and frameworks. The tool adapts to new data, frameworks, and feedback to improve accuracy and contextual understanding over time. All responses generated by the system include explainable reasoning with traceable references to source documents. This provides verification capabilities for compliance teams reviewing AI-generated insights. The interface is designed to bridge human intent with autonomous action in GRC workflows, allowing users to ask questions and receive answers backed by their organization's compliance data and LLM reasoning.