Alibaba Cloud AI Doc Logo

Alibaba Cloud AI Doc

AI-powered document parsing and information extraction platform

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Alibaba Cloud AI Doc Description

Alibaba Cloud AI Doc is a document management platform that uses Large Language Models (LLMs), including Qwen models, to parse and extract information from various document types. The platform processes documents in multiple formats including PDF, Word, and Excel, handling mixed content containing text, images, and tables. The solution provides document digitalization through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology that converts text from PDF documents and images into editable text with multi-language support. Document parsing capabilities automatically structure digital documents and extract information from text, images, and tables, with processing times ranging from 1 to 30 minutes depending on document complexity. Information extraction features allow users to create customizable templates for different document types, specifying keywords, result ranges, prompts, and output formats. The platform uses predefined templates to automatically extract information and provides source references with relevance-sorted results that link back to original documents. AI Doc includes a question-answering system that analyzes user questions through natural language queries and delivers answers based on document content. The system supports multi-round dialogues with contextual memory and displays cited document pages and paragraphs for verification. The platform is designed for industries including finance, retail, manufacturing, education, and public service sectors, supporting use cases such as contract analysis, compliance reporting, ESG documentation, and knowledge base management.

Alibaba Cloud AI Doc FAQ

Common questions about Alibaba Cloud AI Doc including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Alibaba Cloud AI Doc is AI-powered document parsing and information extraction platform developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, Automation, Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →