Alibaba Cloud AI Doc is a document management platform that uses Large Language Models (LLMs), including Qwen models, to parse and extract information from various document types. The platform processes documents in multiple formats including PDF, Word, and Excel, handling mixed content containing text, images, and tables. The solution provides document digitalization through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology that converts text from PDF documents and images into editable text with multi-language support. Document parsing capabilities automatically structure digital documents and extract information from text, images, and tables, with processing times ranging from 1 to 30 minutes depending on document complexity. Information extraction features allow users to create customizable templates for different document types, specifying keywords, result ranges, prompts, and output formats. The platform uses predefined templates to automatically extract information and provides source references with relevance-sorted results that link back to original documents. AI Doc includes a question-answering system that analyzes user questions through natural language queries and delivers answers based on document content. The system supports multi-round dialogues with contextual memory and displays cited document pages and paragraphs for verification. The platform is designed for industries including finance, retail, manufacturing, education, and public service sectors, supporting use cases such as contract analysis, compliance reporting, ESG documentation, and knowledge base management.