Alibaba Cloud Platform for AI Description

Alibaba Cloud Platform for AI (PAI) is a machine learning and deep learning engineering platform designed for enterprises and developers. The platform provides capabilities across the full AI development lifecycle. PAI-iTAG offers intelligent data labeling services supporting image, text, video, and audio data types with multimodal labeling capabilities and predefined or customizable templates. For model development, PAI-Designer provides a visual interface for building models, while PAI-DSW offers an integrated development environment with Notebook, VSCode, and Terminal support for algorithm developers. PAI-DLC serves as a cloud-native platform for distributed deep learning and model training, compatible with predefined and custom algorithm frameworks for mega-scale task execution. The platform includes PAI-EAS for online inference deployment with support for CPUs and GPUs, featuring elastic scaling and monitoring capabilities. PAI-Blade provides inference optimization through universal optimization technologies for improved model performance. The platform includes over 140 built-in optimization algorithms and supports full lifecycle management for AI assets including models, datasets, and images. PAI-Rec is available as a specialized recommendation system development platform. The platform supports deployment of large language models including DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1, as well as Stable Diffusion for image generation. Integration with vector databases enables intelligent chat services based on foundation models.