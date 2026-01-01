Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, Oak ConnectAny — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool developed by Unixi. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, Oak ConnectAny, Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin, and Cakewalk. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM), including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
Shares 8 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +4 more
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Shares 7 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more
IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps.
Shares 7 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
Shares 7 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Visibility +3 more
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Shares 7 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Shares 5 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Least Privilege, Inventory, Visibility, SSO +1 more
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
Shares 5 capabilities with Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM): Least Privilege, Inventory, Visibility, Permissions +1 more
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps.
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
AI agent platform automating IAM ops across any app via video learning.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis
Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging.
Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.
ML-driven access governance for entitlement visibility & outlier detection.
AI-powered IGA platform for access rights review, risk scoring & SoD.
Lightweight IGA platform for cloud identity lifecycle & access governance.
Unified identity data platform for discovery, observability, and governance.
IAM platform managing identity lifecycle, access requests, and certification.
Enterprise IAM platform with IGA, PAM, and Zero Trust access controls.
Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps.
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments
Identifies and manages SoD and sensitive access risks across business apps
Automates user access reviews and certifications across enterprise systems
IGA solution for centralized identity lifecycle & access rights management
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
Workforce IAM platform for identity lifecycle, access governance, and SSO
IGA solution for managing user identities, access rights, and compliance
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM).
The most popular alternatives to Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) include Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, Oak ConnectAny, Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin, and Cakewalk. These Identity Governance and Administration tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) listed on CybersecTools, all within the Identity Governance and Administration category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is a Identity Governance and Administration tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for identity governance and administration capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.