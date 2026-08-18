AI agent platform automating IAM ops across any app via video learning.
AI agent platform automating IAM ops across any app via video learning.
Opnova Platform is an AI-driven identity governance and administration (IGA) solution that uses AI agents trained via video demonstrations to automate IT identity operations across any application with a visual interface. How it works: - IT operators record video demonstrations of tasks such as user provisioning, password resets, or access reviews - Opnova's AI watches the recordings, learns the workflows, and replicates them autonomously - A proprietary computer-use model, fine-tuned on NVIDIA DGX hardware, interprets enterprise application interfaces, form fields, navigation patterns, and error states - A reflexive memory system caches execution paths after first completion, achieving a 99.9% task completion rate with an 80% reduction in inference costs Key automation areas: - Joiner-Mover-Leaver: User provisioning, role changes, and deprovisioning across 50+ applications - Service Desk: Automated and self-service password resets for applications without SSO or SCIM support - Access Recertification: Continuous, evidence-based access reviews with automated entitlement collection and validation - AI Agent Governance: Governance framework for non-human identities including enterprise AI copilots and agents - Compliance Reporting: Natural language-prompted audit evidence collection with timestamped documentation and screenshots - Software License Rightsizing: Automated reclamation and reassignment of unused software licenses - Third-Party Portals: Access governance and operation of third-party web-based portals The platform requires no API connectors or custom integrations, operating purely through visual interface interaction. It supports deployment as managed SaaS, private cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), or fully air-gapped on-premises. Safety controls include task-level execution boundaries, end-to-end encryption of sensitive data, and sandboxed agent execution environments with full audit trails.
Common questions about Opnova Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Opnova Platform is AI agent platform automating IAM ops across any app via video learning, developed by Opnova. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity.
Opnova Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Opnova Platform integrates natively with AWS, Azure, GCP. Integration support lets security teams connect Opnova Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Opnova Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Opnova Platform is built for security teams handling AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, SSO. It supports workflows including video-based ai agent training for workflow replication across any visual application interface, joiner-mover-leaver automation for user provisioning, role changes, and deprovisioning, automated and self-service password resets for applications lacking sso or scim. Teams typically adopt Opnova Platform when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/opnova-platform
Opnova Platform is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://opnova.ai/platform or contact Opnova directly.
Popular alternatives to Opnova Platform include:
Compare all Opnova Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/opnova-platform
Opnova Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, SSO, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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