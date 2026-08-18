Opnova Platform Description

Opnova Platform is an AI-driven identity governance and administration (IGA) solution that uses AI agents trained via video demonstrations to automate IT identity operations across any application with a visual interface. How it works: - IT operators record video demonstrations of tasks such as user provisioning, password resets, or access reviews - Opnova's AI watches the recordings, learns the workflows, and replicates them autonomously - A proprietary computer-use model, fine-tuned on NVIDIA DGX hardware, interprets enterprise application interfaces, form fields, navigation patterns, and error states - A reflexive memory system caches execution paths after first completion, achieving a 99.9% task completion rate with an 80% reduction in inference costs Key automation areas: - Joiner-Mover-Leaver: User provisioning, role changes, and deprovisioning across 50+ applications - Service Desk: Automated and self-service password resets for applications without SSO or SCIM support - Access Recertification: Continuous, evidence-based access reviews with automated entitlement collection and validation - AI Agent Governance: Governance framework for non-human identities including enterprise AI copilots and agents - Compliance Reporting: Natural language-prompted audit evidence collection with timestamped documentation and screenshots - Software License Rightsizing: Automated reclamation and reassignment of unused software licenses - Third-Party Portals: Access governance and operation of third-party web-based portals The platform requires no API connectors or custom integrations, operating purely through visual interface interaction. It supports deployment as managed SaaS, private cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), or fully air-gapped on-premises. Safety controls include task-level execution boundaries, end-to-end encryption of sensitive data, and sandboxed agent execution environments with full audit trails.