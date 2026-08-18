SaaS identity lifecycle mgmt with Shadow IT discovery & IGA automation.
SaaS identity lifecycle mgmt with Shadow IT discovery & IGA automation.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is a SaaS identity governance platform that automates the full employee identity lifecycle — from onboarding to offboarding — across an organization's entire application stack, including Shadow SaaS applications that traditional identity tools cannot reach. Core capabilities: - Shadow SaaS Discovery: Automatically detects unsanctioned and unmanaged applications in use across the organization, closing the visibility gap left by conventional identity tools. - Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) Automation: Translates HRIS events (new hires, role changes, departures) into automated provisioning, role updates, and deprovisioning actions across all connected and unconnected applications — without requiring individual app connectors or custom SCIM integrations. - Browser-Led Zero-Integration Onboarding: Uses a browser-based approach to bring any application — including non-SAML and non-API-accessible apps — under identity governance and administration (IGA) coverage without manual setup or custom code. - Risk Analysis and Access Hygiene: Continuously monitors for over-privileged users, risky permissions, orphaned accounts, and dormant accounts. Automatically reclaims unused access to reduce attack surface and recover license costs. - Unified Command Center: Provides a single interface for viewing entitlements, setting access policies, and generating audit-ready compliance reports across both managed SSO apps and Shadow IT applications. Unixi LCM is designed to extend IGA coverage to 100% of an organization's SaaS footprint, including the high-risk, non-SAML applications that traditional identity platforms typically leave unmanaged.
Common questions about Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is SaaS identity lifecycle mgmt with Shadow IT discovery & IGA automation, developed by Unixi. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSO, Shadow AI, Least Privilege.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) offers the following core capabilities:
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is built for security teams handling SSO, Shadow AI, Least Privilege, Permissions. It supports workflows including shadow saas discovery and visibility, automated joiner-mover-leaver (jml) lifecycle orchestration, automated provisioning and deprovisioning across saas apps. Teams typically adopt Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/unixi-lifecycle-management-lcm
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://unixi.io/platform/lifecycle-management/ or contact Unixi directly.
Popular alternatives to Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) include:
Compare all Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/unixi-lifecycle-management-lcm
Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is for security teams and organizations that need SSO, Shadow AI, Least Privilege, Permissions, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps.
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.