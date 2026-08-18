Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) Description

Unixi Lifecycle Management (LCM) is a SaaS identity governance platform that automates the full employee identity lifecycle — from onboarding to offboarding — across an organization's entire application stack, including Shadow SaaS applications that traditional identity tools cannot reach. Core capabilities: - Shadow SaaS Discovery: Automatically detects unsanctioned and unmanaged applications in use across the organization, closing the visibility gap left by conventional identity tools. - Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) Automation: Translates HRIS events (new hires, role changes, departures) into automated provisioning, role updates, and deprovisioning actions across all connected and unconnected applications — without requiring individual app connectors or custom SCIM integrations. - Browser-Led Zero-Integration Onboarding: Uses a browser-based approach to bring any application — including non-SAML and non-API-accessible apps — under identity governance and administration (IGA) coverage without manual setup or custom code. - Risk Analysis and Access Hygiene: Continuously monitors for over-privileged users, risky permissions, orphaned accounts, and dormant accounts. Automatically reclaims unused access to reduce attack surface and recover license costs. - Unified Command Center: Provides a single interface for viewing entitlements, setting access policies, and generating audit-ready compliance reports across both managed SSO apps and Shadow IT applications. Unixi LCM is designed to extend IGA coverage to 100% of an organization's SaaS footprint, including the high-risk, non-SAML applications that traditional identity platforms typically leave unmanaged.