AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.

Key features: Natural language policy authoring and continuous violation scanning, Automated revocation of stale and unused entitlements, Least privilege enforcement via dynamic privilege analysis, Just-in-time (JIT) access control with on-demand permissions, One-click remediation for over-privileged and orphaned accounts

Shares 7 capabilities with Opnova Platform : Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, SSO +3 more