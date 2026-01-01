Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Opti Risk Mitigation, Cakewalk — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Opnova Platform alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Opnova Platform is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool developed by Opnova. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Opti Risk Mitigation, Cakewalk, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, and Oak ConnectAny. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Opnova Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Shares 7 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, SSO +3 more
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
Shares 7 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, SSO +3 more
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
Shares 6 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, SSO +2 more
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Shares 5 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, SSO +1 more
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
Shares 5 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Security Reporting, Least Privilege, Permissions +1 more
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Shares 5 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, SSO +1 more
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
Shares 5 capabilities with Opnova Platform: Workflow, Least Privilege, Permissions, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps.
SaaS identity lifecycle mgmt with Shadow IT discovery & IGA automation.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
Unified identity data platform for discovery, observability, and governance.
ML-driven access governance for entitlement visibility & outlier detection.
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging.
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation
IGA solution with managed services for access governance and compliance
Identity knowledge graph for access governance and IAM decision-making
Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.
Enterprise IAM platform with IGA, PAM, and Zero Trust access controls.
Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps.
AI-powered IGA platform for access rights review, risk scoring & SoD.
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
Automates user access reviews and certifications across enterprise systems
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
Workforce IAM platform for identity lifecycle, access governance, and SSO
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
AI-powered digital employee for automating IAM tasks and orchestration
SCIM-based user provisioning service for automated identity lifecycle management
Unified IAM platform for identity, access, and privileged access management.
IAM platform for unified identity visibility across on-prem, hybrid & cloud.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Opnova Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Opnova Platform include Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Opti Risk Mitigation, Cakewalk, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, and Oak ConnectAny. These Identity Governance and Administration tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Opnova Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Identity Governance and Administration category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Opnova Platform is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Opnova Platform is a Identity Governance and Administration tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for identity governance and administration capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.