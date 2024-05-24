Top Alternatives to TitanHQ PhishTitanEmail Security
Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments
59 Alternatives to TitanHQ PhishTitan
Post-perimeter phishing detection and automated remediation platform
Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages
AI chatbot that analyzes texts, links, emails, and QR codes for scam detection
Managed service for email phishing monitoring and incident response
AI-based phishing protection for mobile devices across SMS, email, and apps
AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection
DMARC implementation & monitoring tool to prevent domain spoofing attacks
Community-based email threat protection using collective intelligence
Automates triage of user-reported suspicious emails with AI classification
Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users
Automated threat analysis platform for phishing and malware investigation
AI-powered email incident response platform for phishing threat detection
Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection
Automates phishing email analysis, remediation, and user response via AI
Email add-in for one-click phishing reporting and threat analysis
AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams
AI-powered multilayered phishing protection combining email & web security
Blocks spam calls, screens unknown callers, and filters phishing texts
AI-powered email security detecting phishing attacks missed by traditional tools
Automated phishing incident response platform with threat categorization & removal
Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google
Phishing threat identification and mitigation tool for email security teams
AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 environments
Automated email incident response service for phishing attack detection
Browser-based phishing protection with AI-driven detection at point-of-click
AI-powered email security solution that detects and blocks phishing attempts.
Analyst-led phishing response service for user-reported suspicious emails
Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security
Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status
Domain security checker for email authentication protocol verification
Managed service for triaging and analyzing user-reported phishing emails
DMARC visualization tool for email domain protection and authentication
Anti-spearphishing solution protecting orgs from targeted email attacks
AI-powered email security with phishing detection and employee training
Web tool that generates valid DMARC DNS records via a config form.
Free anti-phishing tool for M365 that deploys via a custom CSS file in Entra.
Managed anti-phishing service combining AI detection with human analyst review.
Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs.
Email scanning service that analyzes forwarded suspicious emails for threats.
AI-powered anti-phishing platform for Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace.
Email security testing platform for spoofing, phishing & domain risk eval.
GenAI-based phishing and malicious content detection across URLs, emails, and docs.
Automated email monitoring tool for analyzing suspicious emails and URLs.
Cloud email security layer for M365 blocking phishing, malware & spam.
Forensic email analysis tool for detecting spam, phishing, and email threats.
Browser ext. that blocks SaaS spear phishing via real-time content analysis.
Managed phishing detection & response add-on extending ION MXDR coverage.
API-based email security for M365/Google with auto-retraction of phishing threats.
Browser extension that detects phishing at point-of-click using AI & CV.
ML-based phishing protection and remediation add-on for M365.
Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.
A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.