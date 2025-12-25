Bitdefender Scamio
AI chatbot that analyzes texts, links, emails, and QR codes for scam detection
Bitdefender Scamio Description
Bitdefender Scamio is an AI-powered chatbot designed to detect various types of online scams. The tool analyzes suspicious content including text messages, emails, social media messages, links, and QR codes to determine if they are legitimate or potentially fraudulent. Scamio operates across multiple platforms including web application, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Discord. Users can interact with the chatbot by describing suspicious situations, copying and pasting text or links, or uploading images and screenshots of questionable communications. The detection mechanism analyzes sender information, message structure, and language patterns, comparing content against predefined rules and Bitdefender's database of known scams and phishing attempts. When suspicious elements are identified or matches with known scams are found, the tool alerts the user. The service requires users to sign in or create a Bitdefender account to access the chatbot. After authentication, users receive instant analysis results along with tips and recommendations to avoid scams. The tool is designed to identify phishing attempts, fraudulent websites, deceptive emails, and social engineering tactics. Bitdefender Scamio is a founding member product of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), which provides access to research and expertise in scam prevention.
Bitdefender Scamio FAQ
