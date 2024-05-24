NINJIO ALERT Logo

NINJIO ALERT

NINJIO ALERT Description

NINJIO ALERT is an email add-in that enables users to report suspected phishing emails through a single-button interface integrated into their email client. The tool captures email header information, body content, and attachments from reported messages and forwards them to designated recipients for analysis. The platform provides incident responders with standardized information from user reports and includes domain allowlisting capabilities to reduce false positives. It features a search and destroy function that allows administrators to create custom rules for identifying and removing suspicious content from all user mailboxes, as well as reinserting emails that were incorrectly flagged. NINJIO ALERT supports multiple email clients including Outlook Desktop (MSI), Office 365 (XML), and Google. The tool can be centrally deployed across organizations and supports multiple languages in user notifications. It preserves original email header and body information for forensic analysis and can send email confirmation notifications to users who submit reports. The platform performs automated email analysis for report generation and allows administrators to exclude safe email domains from processing. Installation requires specific minimum versions of Outlook, with support for Outlook 2010 SP2 and higher versions.

NINJIO ALERT is Email add-in for one-click phishing reporting and threat analysis developed by NINJIO. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Phishing Detection, Incident Response.

