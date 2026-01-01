Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus Logo

Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus

Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection

Email Security
Commercial
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus Description

Phish Focus is an email triage solution designed to analyze and remediate phishing threats that reach employee inboxes. The platform processes user-reported suspicious emails through automated workflows, filtering out false positives and prioritizing genuine threats for security team investigation. The solution includes comprehensive threat analysis capabilities using the ClamAV scanning engine to detect malicious emails. It automates responses for emails that pose no threat, reducing the manual workload on security analysts and addressing analyst fatigue from repetitive triage tasks. The platform integrates with Microsoft O365 and Exchange email systems, as well as Google Workspace. It requires the use of Phriendly Phishing's Phish Reporter tool for employees to forward suspicious emails to the triage inbox. Key capabilities include a blocklist feature that prevents future attacks from confirmed malicious domains, Phish Clear functionality that removes identified threats from all mailboxes across the organization with one click, and Phlipper which converts real phishing threats into simulated phishing campaigns for training purposes. The solution includes a lightweight Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) application with customizable automation rules. It provides live insights and analytics to help security teams take a proactive approach to blocking future threats. The platform collates reported emails into a dedicated interface, streamlining access to key information for security operations teams.

Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus FAQ

Common questions about Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus is Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection developed by Phriendly Phishing. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Email Security, Incident Response.

