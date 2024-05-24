Cofense Phishing Remediation Logo

Post-perimeter phishing detection and automated remediation platform

Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Cofense Phishing Remediation Description

Cofense Phishing Remediation is an email security platform that focuses on post-perimeter phishing detection and response. The platform combines AI-based detection with expert validation to identify phishing threats that bypass perimeter defenses. The system addresses inbox blind spots created by polymorphic threats that evade initial detection. It processes employee-reported suspicious emails through a phishing button interface, enabling security teams to triage and validate potential threats. The platform leverages collective intelligence from a global network to identify previously unknown attacks. The solution includes automated remediation capabilities that remove confirmed phishing emails from employee inboxes. It integrates threat intelligence gathering with response actions to reduce the time between detection and remediation. The platform provides SOC teams with validated threat information to reduce alert noise from unverified AI decisions. Cofense Phishing Remediation includes managed service options where Cofense personnel assist with program operations. The platform collects real phishing examples from customer environments to support security awareness training programs. It provides feedback mechanisms to employees who report suspicious emails, reinforcing reporting behavior. The system is designed for enterprise environments and can be deployed as part of a unified phishing defense platform that spans detection, remediation, and training functions.

