Attic Attic M365 FREE Description
Attic M365 FREE is a free anti-phishing solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 users from Adversary-in-the-Middle (AiTM) attacks that use fake login pages to steal credentials. The tool provides real-time detection of fraudulent Microsoft 365 login pages and displays a red alarm screen when users attempt to access them, preventing credential theft before it occurs. The solution addresses the growing threat of sophisticated phishing attacks where cybercriminals create fake login pages that closely resemble legitimate Microsoft 365 pages, sometimes differing by only one character in the URL. These AiTM attacks can intercept usernames, passwords, multi-factor authentication codes, and session cookies, allowing attackers to bypass MFA and gain prolonged access to user accounts. Attic FREE is specifically targeted at small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) with Microsoft 365 environments, particularly those without dedicated IT departments. The tool can be activated within 5 minutes and requires administrator approval for deployment. When a user encounters a fake login page, the system immediately alerts them with a prominent warning screen and sends an email notification to the administrator. The free version provides basic protection against the most common type of cyberattack targeting Microsoft 365 environments. It includes authenticity seals on official Microsoft 365 login pages to help users distinguish legitimate from fraudulent sites. The solution supports unlimited users at no cost and requires no payment information for activation.
Attic Attic M365 FREE is Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages developed by Attic Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Phishing, Email Security, Microsoft.
