Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection Description
Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection is an email security solution designed to detect and prevent phishing attacks in Microsoft 365 environments. The product uses machine learning algorithms to identify attack patterns, techniques, and processes, with continuous learning capabilities to detect emerging threats and zero-day attacks. The solution employs Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze email content, intent, and context to identify social engineering attempts and multi-part phishing campaigns. It examines language patterns to detect indicators of compromise that may not contain typical phishing signals like malicious links. The product performs real-time threat analysis by examining malicious links and checking associated spoof websites. URL analysis validates security against curated anti-phishing feeds, while URL rewriting occurs in real-time to prevent navigation to malicious sites. A Link Lock service provides protection even if recipients click URLs in malicious emails. Auto-remediation capabilities automatically quarantine or remove suspicious emails, with administrator alerts triggered at the point of remediation. The solution includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) functionality to prevent sensitive data from leaving the corporate network. Integration with Microsoft 365 and other email clients occurs through an API. The product functions as Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES), designed to address gaps in native M365 security where phishing emails may evade Microsoft 365 Exchange Defender and Exchange Online Protection (EOP). For managed service providers, the solution offers multi-tenant management through a centralized cloud-based console, automated onboarding for new accounts, and bundling capabilities with Microsoft 365, Azure Blob, and Entra ID.
