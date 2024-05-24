Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection Logo

Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection

AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 environments

Email Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection Description

Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection is an email security solution designed to detect and prevent phishing attacks in Microsoft 365 environments. The product uses machine learning algorithms to identify attack patterns, techniques, and processes, with continuous learning capabilities to detect emerging threats and zero-day attacks. The solution employs Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze email content, intent, and context to identify social engineering attempts and multi-part phishing campaigns. It examines language patterns to detect indicators of compromise that may not contain typical phishing signals like malicious links. The product performs real-time threat analysis by examining malicious links and checking associated spoof websites. URL analysis validates security against curated anti-phishing feeds, while URL rewriting occurs in real-time to prevent navigation to malicious sites. A Link Lock service provides protection even if recipients click URLs in malicious emails. Auto-remediation capabilities automatically quarantine or remove suspicious emails, with administrator alerts triggered at the point of remediation. The solution includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) functionality to prevent sensitive data from leaving the corporate network. Integration with Microsoft 365 and other email clients occurs through an API. The product functions as Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES), designed to address gaps in native M365 security where phishing emails may evade Microsoft 365 Exchange Defender and Exchange Online Protection (EOP). For managed service providers, the solution offers multi-tenant management through a centralized cloud-based console, automated onboarding for new accounts, and bundling capabilities with Microsoft 365, Azure Blob, and Entra ID.

Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection FAQ

Common questions about Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection is AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 environments developed by Cybersentriq. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox