Automates phishing email analysis, remediation, and user response via AI

Email Security
Commercial
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Phishing Analyzer Description

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Phishing Analyzer is an automated phishing detection and response platform that processes user-reported emails. The tool deconstructs reported emails into components, performs AI-driven sentiment analysis, and compares historical data to determine if emails are malicious. The platform integrates with EDR, identity systems, firewalls, and email platforms to enable automated remediation actions. It can purge malicious emails from all mailboxes, block malicious links and files at the network level, isolate compromised hosts, and remove harmful files from affected systems. The tool provides campaign mapping capabilities to identify the full scope of phishing attacks by tracking who received emails, clicked links, downloaded files, or replied to senders. It enriches investigations with threat intelligence and stitches together data from across the security environment to provide context beyond individual emails. GreyMatter Phishing Analyzer includes shared intelligence capabilities that enable cross-organizational threat detection. When a malicious email is identified in one organization, the platform can automatically remove that threat from other customer inboxes before users see it. The system automatically updates security tools with email-specific threat intelligence found across the ReliaQuest customer base. The platform automates user responses to encourage continued reporting and provides detailed analysis write-ups. It integrates abuse mailbox metrics into broader security operations reporting.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Phishing Analyzer is Automates phishing email analysis, remediation, and user response via AI developed by ReliaQuest. It is a Email Security solution

