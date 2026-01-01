Splunk Attack Analyzer Description

Splunk Attack Analyzer is a threat analysis platform that automates the investigation of phishing and malware threats. The product automatically executes attack chains by following links, extracting attachments and embedded files, and handling archives without manual intervention. The platform uses proprietary technology to safely execute threats in a controlled environment while providing analysts with detailed views of attack steps and technical information. It performs automated end-to-end threat analysis and generates comprehensive reports on malicious activity. The product includes an AI-powered malware threat reversing agent that summarizes threats, provides malware behavior insights, and offers disposition recommendations. It delivers step-by-step breakdowns of malicious scripts to accelerate triage and remediation processes. When integrated with Splunk SOAR, the platform enables automated response capabilities for security operations centers. The system is designed to reduce false positives and decrease the time required for threat analysis. Splunk Attack Analyzer targets security teams dealing with email-based threats, suspicious files, and unknown malware samples. The platform provides consistent analysis quality across different threat types and supports automated closure of non-threatening cases.