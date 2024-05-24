Qevlar AI Phishing Solution Logo

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution

AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams

Email Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution Description

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution is an automated phishing detection and response platform designed for security operations centers. The solution integrates with existing SIEM and EDR tools to autonomously investigate phishing alerts triggered by security systems. The platform uses adaptive AI to analyze potential phishing threats and distinguish between genuine emails and phishing attempts. When an alert is triggered, Qevlar AI completes investigations within 90 seconds, providing conclusive determinations of whether alerts are malicious or benign. The solution combines insights from email security tools and cyber threat intelligence platforms to conduct investigations. It provides analysts with investigation outcomes, comprehensive analysis, and personalized recommendations for isolating attacks and improving defenses. Qevlar AI is designed to address alert fatigue by delivering conclusive outcomes that enable analysts to focus on critical threats. The platform continuously learns and adapts to evolving threat tactics to maintain detection accuracy. The solution aims to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) through automated investigation workflows and actionable recommendations. The platform is targeted at MSSPs, enterprise SOCs, and hybrid SOC environments that need to process phishing alerts at scale while maximizing the value of existing security infrastructure.

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution FAQ

Common questions about Qevlar AI Phishing Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution is AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams developed by Qevlar AI. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Phishing Detection, AI Powered Security, Security Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox