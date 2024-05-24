Qevlar AI Phishing Solution Description

Qevlar AI Phishing Solution is an automated phishing detection and response platform designed for security operations centers. The solution integrates with existing SIEM and EDR tools to autonomously investigate phishing alerts triggered by security systems. The platform uses adaptive AI to analyze potential phishing threats and distinguish between genuine emails and phishing attempts. When an alert is triggered, Qevlar AI completes investigations within 90 seconds, providing conclusive determinations of whether alerts are malicious or benign. The solution combines insights from email security tools and cyber threat intelligence platforms to conduct investigations. It provides analysts with investigation outcomes, comprehensive analysis, and personalized recommendations for isolating attacks and improving defenses. Qevlar AI is designed to address alert fatigue by delivering conclusive outcomes that enable analysts to focus on critical threats. The platform continuously learns and adapts to evolving threat tactics to maintain detection accuracy. The solution aims to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) through automated investigation workflows and actionable recommendations. The platform is targeted at MSSPs, enterprise SOCs, and hybrid SOC environments that need to process phishing alerts at scale while maximizing the value of existing security infrastructure.