Novacoast Phishing Monitoring Description

Novacoast Phishing Monitoring is a managed security service that provides email security monitoring and incident response capabilities focused on phishing attacks. The service filters malicious emails and responds when users fall victim to phishing attempts. The service operates as part of Novacoast's broader managed security services program and includes monitoring of email security platforms to detect phishing threats. When phishing attacks succeed and users are compromised, the service provides incident response capabilities to contain and remediate the threat. The offering is designed to address the challenge of detecting human-generated phishing content that often bypasses traditional security controls. The service combines email filtering technology with security operations expertise to reduce organizational exposure to phishing attacks. Novacoast positions this as a managed service where they handle the operational aspects of email security platform management and phishing incident response on behalf of client organizations. The service is delivered by security professionals with experience in enterprise cybersecurity operations. The phishing monitoring service can be added to a broader managed security services program that includes other capabilities such as SIEM, EDR, PAM, DLP, vulnerability management, and firewall management.