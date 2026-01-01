GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR)
Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR)
Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) Description
GoSecure Titan Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) is an email security service that enables employees to report suspicious emails directly from their inbox for professional analysis. The service provides a button within Outlook that allows users to flag potentially malicious emails for review. When an employee submits a suspicious email, the system automatically quarantines the message and routes it through the GoSecure Security Operations Center. The investigation process combines automated rules and AI analysis with human security expert review to determine whether the email is malicious or benign. The service aims to address phishing attacks, social engineering threats, business email compromise, brand forgery, and advanced malware that may bypass traditional email filtering systems. According to the vendor, AI integration in late 2023 increased harmful email identification by 19% while maintaining a false positive rate below 1%. The platform provides security teams with configuration options for notifications, activity monitoring, summary charts, and customized reporting for processed messages. For advanced malware threats, the system can generate reports containing indicators of compromise and proof of compromise for IT teams. The service is compatible with Office 365 Outlook applications across desktop, web, and mobile platforms. Determinations are typically made within minutes, with emails either returned to the user or kept in quarantine with user notification.
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) is Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users developed by GoSecure. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership