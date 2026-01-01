GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) Logo

GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR)

Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users

Email Security
Commercial
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) Description

GoSecure Titan Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) is an email security service that enables employees to report suspicious emails directly from their inbox for professional analysis. The service provides a button within Outlook that allows users to flag potentially malicious emails for review. When an employee submits a suspicious email, the system automatically quarantines the message and routes it through the GoSecure Security Operations Center. The investigation process combines automated rules and AI analysis with human security expert review to determine whether the email is malicious or benign. The service aims to address phishing attacks, social engineering threats, business email compromise, brand forgery, and advanced malware that may bypass traditional email filtering systems. According to the vendor, AI integration in late 2023 increased harmful email identification by 19% while maintaining a false positive rate below 1%. The platform provides security teams with configuration options for notifications, activity monitoring, summary charts, and customized reporting for processed messages. For advanced malware threats, the system can generate reports containing indicators of compromise and proof of compromise for IT teams. The service is compatible with Office 365 Outlook applications across desktop, web, and mobile platforms. Determinations are typically made within minutes, with emails either returned to the user or kept in quarantine with user notification.

GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) FAQ

Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) is Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users developed by GoSecure. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Email Security.

