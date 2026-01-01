xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation
Automates triage of user-reported suspicious emails with AI classification
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation
Automates triage of user-reported suspicious emails with AI classification
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation Description
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation is an email security solution that automates the triage and analysis of user-reported suspicious emails. The platform uses AI to classify reported emails into categories including malicious, spam, benign, or phishing simulations. The system processes emails submitted to abuse mailboxes and provides automated feedback to users who report suspicious messages. It groups similar email reports together and enables bulk actions to remove malicious emails from multiple inboxes across the organization based on a single user report. The platform provides centralized case management with consolidated views of all user-reported emails, cases, and campaigns. It includes relationship-based threat detection capabilities to identify unknown threats while maintaining low false positive rates. The solution addresses challenges faced by security teams managing high volumes of abuse reports, including manual review time, prioritization difficulties, and maintaining user engagement through timely feedback. It integrates with email reporting buttons, SIEM/SOAR platforms, and threat intelligence systems. Use cases include SOC automation for phishing and spam triage, organization-wide email threat elimination, and security awareness monitoring through simplified reporting processes.
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation FAQ
Common questions about xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation is Automates triage of user-reported suspicious emails with AI classification developed by xorlab. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership