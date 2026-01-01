xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation Logo

xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation

Automates triage of user-reported suspicious emails with AI classification

xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation Description

xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation is an email security solution that automates the triage and analysis of user-reported suspicious emails. The platform uses AI to classify reported emails into categories including malicious, spam, benign, or phishing simulations. The system processes emails submitted to abuse mailboxes and provides automated feedback to users who report suspicious messages. It groups similar email reports together and enables bulk actions to remove malicious emails from multiple inboxes across the organization based on a single user report. The platform provides centralized case management with consolidated views of all user-reported emails, cases, and campaigns. It includes relationship-based threat detection capabilities to identify unknown threats while maintaining low false positive rates. The solution addresses challenges faced by security teams managing high volumes of abuse reports, including manual review time, prioritization difficulties, and maintaining user engagement through timely feedback. It integrates with email reporting buttons, SIEM/SOAR platforms, and threat intelligence systems. Use cases include SOC automation for phishing and spam triage, organization-wide email threat elimination, and security awareness monitoring through simplified reporting processes.

xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Email Security.

