Keepnet Incident Responder Description

Keepnet Incident Responder is an automated email incident response platform designed to detect, analyze, and respond to phishing and email-based threats. The platform uses AI capabilities to identify and respond to email attacks, reducing average analysis time from 2 hours and 45 minutes to under 2 minutes. The solution integrates with email servers including Office 365, Google Workspace, Exchange Online, and On-Premise Exchange EWS to enable rapid investigation and removal of suspicious emails across employee inboxes. It can search and remove threats from 7,500 employee inboxes in approximately 5 minutes. The platform includes a Phishing Reporter add-in that enables employees to report suspicious emails directly from their email client. This add-in is compatible with various platforms including Microsoft Desktop Outlook applications. Incident Responder provides access to over 20 analysis engines including Sandbox, Antivirus, and Threat Intelligence for email threat assessment. The platform supports automated rule creation for efficient response and classification of reported emails. The solution offers flexible deployment options including fully SaaS or On-Premise configurations. It includes privacy assurance with no data sharing to third-party tools during analysis. Additional capabilities include archive scanning for identifying risks in archived emails such as those in Symantec's Enterprise Vault, and monitoring to ensure the Phishing Reporter add-in remains active on user devices.