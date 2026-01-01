Keepnet Incident Responder Logo

Keepnet Incident Responder

AI-powered email incident response platform for phishing threat detection

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Keepnet Incident Responder Description

Keepnet Incident Responder is an automated email incident response platform designed to detect, analyze, and respond to phishing and email-based threats. The platform uses AI capabilities to identify and respond to email attacks, reducing average analysis time from 2 hours and 45 minutes to under 2 minutes. The solution integrates with email servers including Office 365, Google Workspace, Exchange Online, and On-Premise Exchange EWS to enable rapid investigation and removal of suspicious emails across employee inboxes. It can search and remove threats from 7,500 employee inboxes in approximately 5 minutes. The platform includes a Phishing Reporter add-in that enables employees to report suspicious emails directly from their email client. This add-in is compatible with various platforms including Microsoft Desktop Outlook applications. Incident Responder provides access to over 20 analysis engines including Sandbox, Antivirus, and Threat Intelligence for email threat assessment. The platform supports automated rule creation for efficient response and classification of reported emails. The solution offers flexible deployment options including fully SaaS or On-Premise configurations. It includes privacy assurance with no data sharing to third-party tools during analysis. Additional capabilities include archive scanning for identifying risks in archived emails such as those in Symantec's Enterprise Vault, and monitoring to ensure the Phishing Reporter add-in remains active on user devices.

Keepnet Incident Responder FAQ

Common questions about Keepnet Incident Responder including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Keepnet Incident Responder is AI-powered email incident response platform for phishing threat detection developed by Keepnet Labs. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Email Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →