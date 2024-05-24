Identity Automation PhishID Description

Identity Automation PhishID is a phishing prevention solution that provides point-of-click detection through browser plugins. The product uses AI-driven technology to detect and block credential phishing attempts in real-time, adapting to evolving attack methods. PhishID operates across multiple attack vectors including email, social media, text messages, links, and mobile devices. The solution is deployed as an organization-wide browser plugin that requires no user training. Users can enroll their personal devices through email verification. The product provides phishing attack insights including data on stopped attacks, campaign types, most-targeted users, and detailed browser telemetry. The AI-powered detection capabilities evolve as new threats emerge, utilizing intelligence from a repository of known threats. PhishID is designed for district-wide implementation in educational environments, targeting protection for students, teachers, and administrators. The solution is positioned as a complementary layer to content filtering and user training, addressing zero-day attacks that may bypass traditional security measures. The deployment model focuses on minimal system dependencies and no impact to organizational operations. The browser-based approach provides protection regardless of the entry point of the phishing attempt.