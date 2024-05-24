KnowBe4 DefendTM Advanced Inbound Email Threat Defense Description

KnowBe4 Defend is an email security solution that uses behavioral AI to detect phishing attacks, business email compromise, ransomware, and spoofing attempts that bypass traditional secure email gateways and Microsoft 365 protections. The product analyzes user behavior, message content, tone, structure, and context to identify threats. The solution operates as an additional layer on top of existing email security infrastructure. It employs self-learning threat detection that continuously adapts based on organizational behavior and actual threat patterns. The system provides dynamic, color-coded banners that alert users based on real risk levels rather than just content analysis. Defend includes automated response and remediation capabilities to help security teams respond to incidents. The product integrates contextual security awareness training by educating users at the moment of risk through clickable banners in their inbox. It provides administrative capabilities including threat intelligence dashboards and remediation tools. The solution is designed to minimize user disruption by engaging users only when genuine risk is detected. It offers adaptive protection that tailors security measures based on individual user behavior and communication patterns. The product includes reporting and analytics features to support incident response workflows.