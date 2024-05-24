PhishingBox Security Inbox Description

PhishingBox Security Inbox is a web-based email client designed for identifying and mitigating phishing threats. The tool provides a centralized platform for managing reported email threats and allows organizations to maintain custom blocklists combined with PhishingBox's Advanced Threat Graph (ATG) of email addresses, domain names, URLs, IP addresses, and other indicators. The platform enables security teams to search for and remove email threats in real-time across the organization. It includes functionality to clone active phishing threats into simulated phishing campaigns, allowing organizations to train users on current attack patterns. Security Inbox integrates with IMAP email accounts and works with modern web browsers without requiring additional software installation. The tool is included with PhishingBox's Phishing Simulator and cannot be purchased independently. It supports automatic reply configuration when end users report emails and can identify simulated phishing emails sent from PhishingBox, updating user Net Reporter Scores (NRS) within the Phishing Simulator. The cloning feature removes potentially harmful elements from reported emails before converting them into training simulations.