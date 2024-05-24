Red Canary Managed Phishing Response Description

Red Canary Managed Phishing Response is a managed service that processes user-reported phishing emails through a combination of AI agents, automation, and human expertise. The service collects and triages every user-reported email, performing assessments to determine whether submissions are legitimate phishing threats or false positives. The platform provides automated triage of reported emails, with the majority of submissions being false positives that are filtered out without requiring manual security team intervention. For confirmed phishing threats, the service delivers actionable findings that enable rapid remediation across all inboxes. The service includes automated user feedback capabilities, sending tailored responses to employees who report emails to reinforce security awareness training and maintain positive reporting behaviors. Security teams can access detailed assessments of every reported email through a dashboard interface with filtering and exportable reporting capabilities. Red Canary Managed Phishing Response integrates with existing email security infrastructure to identify threats that bypass primary email security tools. The service is designed to reduce the time security teams spend manually reviewing phishing reports, allowing them to focus on strategic security initiatives while maintaining visibility into all user-reported emails and their assessment outcomes.