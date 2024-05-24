Kaseya Anti-Phishing Software Description

Kaseya Anti-Phishing Software is an email security solution that uses artificial intelligence to identify, detect, and prevent phishing attempts. The software continuously scans incoming emails for suspicious links, attachments, and unusual sender behaviors, blocking malicious messages before they reach user inboxes. The solution employs machine learning to analyze communication patterns and adapt to emerging threats, including zero-day attacks. It automatically quarantines harmful emails and displays security banners on suspicious messages to alert users. The system includes a one-click reporting feature that allows employees to flag questionable emails for IT review. The platform provides graymail filtering that learns from user interactions to block unwanted messages based on individual preferences. Administrators can manage the system through a control panel that enables investigation of suspicious emails, adjustment of settings, and removal of malicious messages across all recipients. The software generates security reports with visual insights into phishing defense effectiveness and risk levels. Alerts can be delivered via email or through ticketing system integrations. Monthly reports provide stakeholders with information on security performance and potential threats. The solution is designed to protect organizations from financial and reputational damage caused by phishing attacks by providing automated, real-time protection across all email accounts.