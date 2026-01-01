GreatHorn Community Threat Protection
Community-based email threat protection using collective intelligence
GreatHorn Community Threat Protection Description
GreatHorn Community Threat Protection is an email security solution that uses collective intelligence from aggregated data across its user community to detect and remediate phishing attacks and email threats. The platform analyzes billions of emails within the GreatHorn community to identify emerging threat patterns and zero-day threats before they impact individual organizations. The solution combines community-sourced threat data with analysis from GreatHorn's Threat Intelligence Research Team to provide proactive threat detection. Administrators receive notifications when matching threat indicators are detected in their environment based on aggregated actions from other administrators and end users across the community. Organizations can configure customized risk tolerance thresholds to balance automated actions and notifications. The platform supports both notification-based and automated remediation workflows, allowing administrators to choose appropriate responses based on their organization's risk profile. The system identifies suspicious links that may turn malicious and detects threat patterns as they emerge across the community network. This collective defense approach provides faster threat detection compared to traditional threat intelligence feeds by leveraging real-time data from the entire user base. GreatHorn Community Threat Protection integrates with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace email environments to provide protection layer for cloud-based email systems.
GreatHorn Community Threat Protection FAQ
GreatHorn Community Threat Protection is Community-based email threat protection using collective intelligence developed by GreatHorn. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Collective Defense, Community Driven.
