GreatHorn Community Threat Protection Logo

GreatHorn Community Threat Protection

Community-based email threat protection using collective intelligence

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GreatHorn Community Threat Protection Description

GreatHorn Community Threat Protection is an email security solution that uses collective intelligence from aggregated data across its user community to detect and remediate phishing attacks and email threats. The platform analyzes billions of emails within the GreatHorn community to identify emerging threat patterns and zero-day threats before they impact individual organizations. The solution combines community-sourced threat data with analysis from GreatHorn's Threat Intelligence Research Team to provide proactive threat detection. Administrators receive notifications when matching threat indicators are detected in their environment based on aggregated actions from other administrators and end users across the community. Organizations can configure customized risk tolerance thresholds to balance automated actions and notifications. The platform supports both notification-based and automated remediation workflows, allowing administrators to choose appropriate responses based on their organization's risk profile. The system identifies suspicious links that may turn malicious and detects threat patterns as they emerge across the community network. This collective defense approach provides faster threat detection compared to traditional threat intelligence feeds by leveraging real-time data from the entire user base. GreatHorn Community Threat Protection integrates with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace email environments to provide protection layer for cloud-based email systems.

GreatHorn Community Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about GreatHorn Community Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GreatHorn Community Threat Protection is Community-based email threat protection using collective intelligence developed by GreatHorn. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Collective Defense, Community Driven.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →