KnowBe4 PhishER Plus Description

KnowBe4 PhishER Plus is an incident response platform that automates the detection and remediation of phishing threats reported by users. The platform receives user-reported suspicious emails and applies automated rules and integrations to categorize threats without manual intervention. The system includes PhishRIP functionality that removes malicious emails from all mailboxes across the organization once a threat is identified. Global PhishRIP extends this capability by using crowdsourced threat intelligence from KnowBe4's network of over 13 million users to identify and remove similar threats detected globally. PhishER Plus features a Global Blocklist that prevents emails matching known threat patterns from reaching user inboxes, drawing on collective intelligence from millions of reported emails. The platform provides PhishFlip functionality that converts real phishing attacks into simulated phishing templates for security awareness testing. The platform offers customizable workflows and automated actions based on email categorization. It integrates with email security platforms and provides a centralized view of threat data for security teams. The system is designed to reduce the time security teams spend analyzing reported emails through automated categorization and threat intelligence analysis.