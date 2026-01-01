Lookout Phishing Protection Logo

Lookout Phishing Protection Description

Lookout Phishing Protection is a mobile-focused anti-phishing solution that detects and blocks phishing attacks across multiple channels including SMS, iMessage, messaging apps, email, and mobile browsers. The product uses AI-based behavioral analysis to identify phishing attempts by analyzing intent and emotional manipulation tactics rather than relying on traditional indicators like links, attachments, or known threat signatures. The solution addresses phishing threats on iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices across managed, hybrid, and BYOD environments. It operates using on-device and cloud-based AI models that analyze behavioral signals to detect zero-day phishing attacks. The system leverages telemetry from hundreds of millions of devices, apps, and URLs to continuously retrain its detection models. Key capabilities include DNS-level protection that intercepts and blocks requests to malicious domains before sites load, real-time content filtering to enforce acceptable use policies, and protection against MFA bypass tactics. The platform provides visibility into mobile phishing activity across organizations and can stream events to SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms for correlation with broader security signals. The solution includes dynamic content filtering with over 30 domain categories for granular policy enforcement. Privacy is maintained through design, with URLs only visible to administrators when policy violations occur. The platform supports custom content filters to block non-compliant content and provides automated governance that adapts to new or modified content in real-time.

Lookout Phishing Protection is AI-based phishing protection for mobile devices across SMS, email, and apps developed by Lookout. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, BYOD, Behavioral Analysis.

