Top picks: Qodo AI Code Review Platform, Adronite, DeepSource SAST — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Gecko Security alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Gecko Security is a commercial Static Application Security Testing tool developed by Gecko Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Qodo AI Code Review Platform, Adronite, DeepSource SAST, Bearer, and SOOS SAST. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Gecko Security, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gecko Security: Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis, App Security +2 more
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gecko Security: Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis, Sast +1 more
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
Shares 4 capabilities with Gecko Security: Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis, CI/CD
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gecko Security: DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis, Sast, CI/CD
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gecko Security: Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Sast, CI/CD
IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gecko Security: Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, App Security, Sast
Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gecko Security: DEVSECOPS, App Security, Threat Modeling, CI/CD
AI-powered PR security reviewer that flags exploitable vulns before merge.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gecko Security: DEVSECOPS, App Security, Vulnerability, CI/CD
AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time.
Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks.
AI-powered PR security reviewer that flags exploitable vulns before merge.
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities
AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection.
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Gecko Security.
The most popular alternatives to Gecko Security include Qodo AI Code Review Platform, Adronite, DeepSource SAST, Bearer, and SOOS SAST. These Static Application Security Testing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Gecko Security listed on CybersecTools, all within the Static Application Security Testing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Gecko Security is a commercial Static Application Security Testing tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Gecko Security is a Static Application Security Testing tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for static application security testing capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.