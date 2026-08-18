DevArmor Implementation Verification Description

DevArmor Implementation Verification is a policy-as-code enforcement tool that integrates into the software development pipeline to verify that security design decisions are implemented correctly in code changes. The tool converts security design controls and threat modeling decisions into automated policies that are checked on every pull request (PR). When a code change violates an approved security design, the system can block the merge and provide developers with context explaining why the change was flagged and how to remediate it. Core functions include: - Policy-as-code enforcement: Security design decisions are translated into machine-readable policies that run automatically on each PR. - PR-level blocking: Teams can configure checks to prevent unsafe code from being merged into the codebase. - Linked findings: Each violation is traced back to the project's approved design review, giving developers direct context for the issue. - Suggested fixes: The tool provides remediation guidance alongside each finding. - Auditable reporting: Generates reports to demonstrate security control coverage, supporting compliance and audit workflows. - Code hot spot analysis: Surfaces coverage metrics and identifies areas of the codebase with elevated risk or insufficient control coverage. The product is positioned at the intersection of application security and compliance, targeting engineering teams that need to demonstrate that security requirements defined during design are actually enforced during implementation. It is described as applicable to regulated industries such as FinTech and aligns with secure-by-design principles referenced by CISA.