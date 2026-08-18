Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks.
Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks.
DevArmor Implementation Verification is a policy-as-code enforcement tool that integrates into the software development pipeline to verify that security design decisions are implemented correctly in code changes. The tool converts security design controls and threat modeling decisions into automated policies that are checked on every pull request (PR). When a code change violates an approved security design, the system can block the merge and provide developers with context explaining why the change was flagged and how to remediate it. Core functions include: - Policy-as-code enforcement: Security design decisions are translated into machine-readable policies that run automatically on each PR. - PR-level blocking: Teams can configure checks to prevent unsafe code from being merged into the codebase. - Linked findings: Each violation is traced back to the project's approved design review, giving developers direct context for the issue. - Suggested fixes: The tool provides remediation guidance alongside each finding. - Auditable reporting: Generates reports to demonstrate security control coverage, supporting compliance and audit workflows. - Code hot spot analysis: Surfaces coverage metrics and identifies areas of the codebase with elevated risk or insufficient control coverage. The product is positioned at the intersection of application security and compliance, targeting engineering teams that need to demonstrate that security requirements defined during design are actually enforced during implementation. It is described as applicable to regulated industries such as FinTech and aligns with secure-by-design principles referenced by CISA.
Common questions about DevArmor Implementation Verification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DevArmor Implementation Verification is Enforces security design controls on every PR via policy-as-code checks, developed by DevArmor. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Policy.
DevArmor Implementation Verification offers the following core capabilities:
DevArmor Implementation Verification is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DevArmor Implementation Verification is built for security teams handling CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Policy, Secure Development. It supports workflows including policy-as-code enforcement on every pull request, configurable merge blocking for unsafe code changes, findings linked to approved security design reviews. Teams typically adopt DevArmor Implementation Verification when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-implementation-verification
DevArmor Implementation Verification is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.devarmor.com/implementation-verification or contact DevArmor directly.
Popular alternatives to DevArmor Implementation Verification include:
Compare all DevArmor Implementation Verification alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-implementation-verification
DevArmor Implementation Verification is for security teams and organizations that need CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Policy, Secure Development, Threat Modeling. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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