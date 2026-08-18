Parameter Sentinel Description

Parameter Sentinel is an AI-driven code review tool that analyzes pull requests for exploitable security vulnerabilities before they are merged into a codebase. How it works: - Sentinel connects to a repository via GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket Cloud and monitors every new pull request. - When a PR opens, Sentinel reads the code diff along with surrounding code and execution paths to identify vulnerabilities that an attacker could realistically exploit. - Findings are posted as inline comments directly on the pull request, allowing developers to address issues without leaving their existing workflow. - Developer feedback on findings is used to generate reusable rules that improve future reviews and reduce false positives over time. Vulnerability types covered: - Authentication bypass - Broken access control - Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) - Business logic flaws - Injection vulnerabilities - Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) - Leaked secrets - Unsafe handling of user input Key characteristics: - Focuses on exploitable vulnerabilities rather than code style or general best practices. - Traces execution paths beyond the changed diff to catch context-dependent vulnerabilities. - Provides a confidence score with each finding. - Maintains an audit trail of findings and resolutions for compliance purposes. - Operates continuously on every PR, not as a point-in-time assessment. - Results are delivered within minutes of a PR being opened.