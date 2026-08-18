AI-native SAST platform finding multi-step & business logic vulns in code.
AI-native SAST platform finding multi-step & business logic vulns in code.
Gecko Security is an AI-native application security scanning platform that analyzes source code, infrastructure configuration, and application logic to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, with a focus on multi-step attack chains and business logic flaws that traditional pattern-matching tools typically miss. How it works: - Gecko builds a compiler-accurate semantic graph of a codebase using language server protocol-style name bindings, rather than brittle AST parsing or call graph analysis - It links context from code, infrastructure, and documentation to trace data flows and trust boundaries across services - The engine performs threat modeling of targeted attack scenarios to surface complex, multi-step vulnerabilities - It learns from user feedback over time to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives Key capabilities: - Threat modeling scaled across services and release cycles - Natural language security policy authoring, applied across code, dependencies, and connected environments - CI/CD pipeline integration with pull request / merge request bot for inline developer feedback - Contextual scanning across multiple repositories and microservices to detect cross-boundary issues - Intelligent prioritization of findings based on real exploitability and business risk - One-click autofix suggestions for identified vulnerabilities - Gecko APIs for programmatic access (Pro tier and above) - Custom rule authoring (Pro tier and above) - On-premises, self-hosted, and private cloud deployment options (Enterprise tier) - SSO/SAML with SCIM provisioning (Enterprise tier) - SOC 2 compliant with a Trust Center available Pricing tiers: - Free: 10 scans, CI/CD integration, AI SAST, PR reviews, autofix - Pro: $100/month, 100 scans, team management, APIs, custom rules, Jira/Linear/Slack integrations - Enterprise: Custom pricing, unlimited scanning, on-prem/self-hosted, SSO/SAML, audit logs
Common questions about Gecko Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gecko Security is AI-native SAST platform finding multi-step & business logic vulns in code, developed by Gecko Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Sast, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS.
Gecko Security offers the following core capabilities:
Gecko Security integrates natively with GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, Terraform, Azure, Linear, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Gecko Security to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Gecko Security is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Gecko Security is built for security teams handling Sast, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability Prioritization. It supports workflows including ai-native semantic code graph analysis for accurate vulnerability detection, threat modeling across services and release cycles, natural language security policy authoring applied across code and dependencies. Teams typically adopt Gecko Security when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gecko-security
Gecko Security is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.gecko.security/ or contact Gecko Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Gecko Security include:
Compare all Gecko Security alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gecko-security
Gecko Security is for security teams and organizations that need Sast, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Modeling. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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