Gecko Security Description

Gecko Security is an AI-native application security scanning platform that analyzes source code, infrastructure configuration, and application logic to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, with a focus on multi-step attack chains and business logic flaws that traditional pattern-matching tools typically miss. How it works: - Gecko builds a compiler-accurate semantic graph of a codebase using language server protocol-style name bindings, rather than brittle AST parsing or call graph analysis - It links context from code, infrastructure, and documentation to trace data flows and trust boundaries across services - The engine performs threat modeling of targeted attack scenarios to surface complex, multi-step vulnerabilities - It learns from user feedback over time to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives Key capabilities: - Threat modeling scaled across services and release cycles - Natural language security policy authoring, applied across code, dependencies, and connected environments - CI/CD pipeline integration with pull request / merge request bot for inline developer feedback - Contextual scanning across multiple repositories and microservices to detect cross-boundary issues - Intelligent prioritization of findings based on real exploitability and business risk - One-click autofix suggestions for identified vulnerabilities - Gecko APIs for programmatic access (Pro tier and above) - Custom rule authoring (Pro tier and above) - On-premises, self-hosted, and private cloud deployment options (Enterprise tier) - SSO/SAML with SCIM provisioning (Enterprise tier) - SOC 2 compliant with a Trust Center available Pricing tiers: - Free: 10 scans, CI/CD integration, AI SAST, PR reviews, autofix - Pro: $100/month, 100 scans, team management, APIs, custom rules, Jira/Linear/Slack integrations - Enterprise: Custom pricing, unlimited scanning, on-prem/self-hosted, SSO/SAML, audit logs