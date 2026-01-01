Top picks: APX Labs Niro, StackHawk StackHawk, Mend DAST — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating DefendLab Runtime Validation alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
DefendLab Runtime Validation is a commercial Dynamic Application Security Testing tool developed by DefendLab. Security professionals most commonly compare it with APX Labs Niro, StackHawk StackHawk, Mend DAST, Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing, and Astra Security DAST Scanner. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to DefendLab Runtime Validation, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform that tests every pull request in CI/CD.
Shares 5 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability, DAST, CI/CD +1 more
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
Shares 3 capabilities with DefendLab Runtime Validation: DEVSECOPS, DAST, CI/CD
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform that tests every pull request in CI/CD.
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps, APIs & GraphQL
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
AI-powered vulnerability scanner for web apps and APIs
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to DefendLab Runtime Validation.
The most popular alternatives to DefendLab Runtime Validation include APX Labs Niro, StackHawk StackHawk, Mend DAST, Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing, and Astra Security DAST Scanner. These Dynamic Application Security Testing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to DefendLab Runtime Validation listed on CybersecTools, all within the Dynamic Application Security Testing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
DefendLab Runtime Validation is a commercial Dynamic Application Security Testing tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
DefendLab Runtime Validation is a Dynamic Application Security Testing tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for dynamic application security testing capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.